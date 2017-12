KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says it saw an extremely high amount of power demand Thursday morning due to the extremely cold temperatures.

Thursday morning marked the authority’s second highest peak power demand ever during the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

It says the approximate wattage was 26,655 megawatts at 8 a.m. CT.

The record for the time between Christmas and January 1st is 28,391 MW on Dec. 28, 2010.