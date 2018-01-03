Utility companies asked customers to limit power usage in frigid temperatures

Power is in high demand across the Tennessee Valley. The wintry weather and deep freeze sweeping through our area caused the Tennessee Valley Authority to issue a voluntary request for customers to use less power Tuesday.

That requested was lifted, but officials made it clear they will issue another one if the temperatures dip down again.

On a voluntary basis Tennessee Valley Authority’s urged customers to help reduce their electrical usage by allowing clothes to air dry instead of using high-powered dryers.

TVA also encouraged residents to take shorter showers for the time being and powering off all lights and appliances when not in use during peak hours in the morning from 5AM – 9AM and after work from 6PM – 10PM.

When possible, they recommend using a microwave instead of an oven to prepare food and keeping thermostats set at 68° or lower.

Decatur Utilities has also contacted some of their large industrial customers or plants to help reduce their usage as well.