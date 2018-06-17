Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TV host Jimmy Kimmel beat by Sen. Ted Cruz in charity game

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 3:06 PM

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

Scroll for more content...

With each basket worth a single point, Cruz topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate Saturday at Texas Southern University after neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two.

The Houston Chronicle described the matchup as "a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball." Speaking for both men, Kimmel said: "We apologize to the game of basketball."

The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who has said the Republican senator resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game.

Two Houston charities are the beneficiaries. Game highlight videos are planned for Kimmel's ABC program Monday night.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/17/2018 2:16:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events