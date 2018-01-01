wx_icon Huntsville 25°

TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at a New Jersey airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says it happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.

Farbstein says the alleged TV crew members were arrested on multiple charges and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

It wasn't clear what television network the crew claimed to work for.

