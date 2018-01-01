Suspended chief of staff for Lawrence Co. sheriff arrested in Decatur

The suspended chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic violence-harassment, according to Morgan County jail records.

Scroll for more content...

Timothy McWhorter, 38, was no longer listed in the jail's database of current inmates Friday morning. Details of his arrest weren't immediately released by Decatur police.

McWhorter was suspended from his job with pay Jan. 26 while an investigation was conducted into possible mishandling of evidence. McWhorter said he requested the investigation from Mitchell in order to clear his name from "third party allegations of wrongdoing."

A month before his suspension, a woman McWhorter was dating filed a domestic violence report against him, claiming he showed up at her home intoxicated, grabbed her by the arm and threw her against a kitchen counter. Charges were not filed in connection with that report.