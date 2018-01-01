Suspended Hatton coach was charged with public intoxication

Hatton High School's basketball coach was placed on leave a day after he was arrested for public intoxication at a Florence restaurant, according to police records.

Florence police arrest reports show Eric Tate, 41, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Applebee's in Florence. He was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and was later released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $500 bond.

When asked earlier this week, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Job Bret Smith would not give a reason for Tate being placed on leave.

Hatton Principal Brent Gillespie has taken over as coach of the boys varsity basketball team.