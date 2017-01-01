Suspected burglar shot while ramming Loretto cop's car

Across the state line from the Shoals, A Loretto Tennessee police officer shot a burglary suspect Christmas Eve.

Loretto is in Lawrence County Tennessee not far from the Alabama state line.



Investigators say the suspect's car came through ditch and plowed into the officer's patrol car.

The officer was not injured. He fired his gun several times.

The suspect was hit at least once. His injuries are not life threatening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the case now.