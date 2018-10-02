Man wanted for string of boat thefts in Lauderdale County

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of boat thefts that occurred throughout the month of September.
Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for stealing a total of three boats, including a sailboat and pontoon boat from Turtle Point Yacht Club. They believe he also stole a kayak and that this and the third sting ray boat were taken at Ridge Cliff Drive.
A woman found him in her shower at 8 a.m. on Turtle Cove Road on September 28.
Officials have recovered all of the boats and the kayak. If you have any information, call Investigator Bolton at 256-760-5796.
