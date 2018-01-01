wx_icon Huntsville 42°

Suspect in iPhone theft case tied to Hazel Green robbery

A photo of a suspect going by the alias of Ladarius Shorter (Photo: Madison County Sheriff)

Madison County deputies say the man who went by the alias 'Ladarius Shorter' in an iPhone theft case is also a suspect in a Chevron robbery in Hazel Green.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Madison County deputies are searching for a man tied to at least two cases, including one where he told a store owner he stole an iPhone as a joke for Instagram.

Deputies say a man, who goes by an alias of "Ladarius Shorter" is behind a reported gas station robbery in Hazel Green. Investigators are now trying to find out his real identity.

This is the same suspect in a Huntsville Police Department shoplifting case where a store owner claims he used fake PayPal emails to try to steal an iPhone 8 that was valued at $800.

READ MORE: Suspect steals iPhone for an Instagram joke, store owner says

Madison County authorities are asking the public to call (256) 533-8841 or email jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov if they have any information on the suspect.

