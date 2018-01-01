Suspect in iPhone theft case tied to Hazel Green robbery

Madison County deputies are searching for a man tied to at least two cases, including one where he told a store owner he stole an iPhone as a joke for Instagram.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies say a man, who goes by an alias of "Ladarius Shorter" is behind a reported gas station robbery in Hazel Green. Investigators are now trying to find out his real identity.

This is the same suspect in a Huntsville Police Department shoplifting case where a store owner claims he used fake PayPal emails to try to steal an iPhone 8 that was valued at $800.

READ MORE: Suspect steals iPhone for an Instagram joke, store owner says

Madison County authorities are asking the public to call (256) 533-8841 or email jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov if they have any information on the suspect.

