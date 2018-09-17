A suspect is in custody after posting a false report to Facebook of an active shooter at Pisgah High School.
Superintendent Kevin Dukes said he was notified last night and sent out a call to parents. Jackson County Sherriff's Office took the suspect into custody this morning. According to school officials, the suspect is a student.
The school said the post caused panic and some students did not show up for school. Security measures have been increased as a caution, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat.
Related Content
- Suspect in custody after Pisgah High School social media threat
- Juvenile taken into custody for Section High School threat
- Former Pisgah clerk indicted for stealing
- Hartselle high school senior suspended for posting KKK photo on social media
- Pisgah hires Jeremy Pruitt's brother as next football coach
- Sheriff: Lawsuit possible over social media comments
- Sheriff's office: Call authorities to report threats instead of posting on social media
- Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect in custody
- Huntsville murder suspect in custody in Memphis
- Facebook: Social media scrolling can make you feel bad
Scroll for more content...