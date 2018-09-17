Suspect in custody after Pisgah High School social media threat

A suspect is in custody after posting a false report to Facebook of an active shooter at Pisgah High School.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes said he was notified last night and sent out a call to parents. Jackson County Sherriff's Office took the suspect into custody this morning. According to school officials, the suspect is a student.

The school said the post caused panic and some students did not show up for school. Security measures have been increased as a caution, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat.