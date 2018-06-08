Suspect in Tennessee deputy killing faces federal charges

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is now facing federal charges in addition to his state murder case.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a joint announcement with U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran on Friday that "At the Department of Justice, we back the women and men in blue."

The federal charges against Steven Joshua Wiggins include carjacking resulting in Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker's death; using, carrying and shooting a gun while committing a violent crime; having that violent crime result in another person's death; and being a convicted felon with a gun.

Federal prosecutors say Wiggins fired 10 times, wounding Baker with six bullets, after the deputy realized that the suspect's vehicle had been stolen.

They say Wiggins then placed Baker's body in his patrol car drove it for miles into a rural area where he set it on fire.