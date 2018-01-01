Clear

Suspected killer brought from Georgia to Huntsville and charged with murder

The deadly shooting happened last May.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 1:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 1:44 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Huntsville police have arrested and charged a man with murder.

38-year-old Brian Andre Simpson is accused of killing 26-year-old Ladarius Turner. Police say Simpson also shot Cardarryl Toney and paralyzed him.

Investigators say the shooting happened on May 31st of last year.

Simpson was on the run until he was caught by police in Conners, Georgia during a routine traffic stop.

In addition to murder, Simpson is also charged with first-degree assault.

The charges came down Saturday when Simpson was extradited to Huntsville.

