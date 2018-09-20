Clear

Suspect charged for Jackson County Murder

Brandon Berry has been charged with kidnapping and murder.

Brandon Berry has been charged with kidnapping 1st degree and murder after an investigation into a dead body that was found on Jackson County Road 86 in Woodville on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Berry was served these charges this afternoon and will remain in the Jackson County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. His bond is set at $225,000. 

