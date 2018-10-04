Superintendent addresses knife threat at Discovery Middle School

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker addressed a verbal threat made by a student at Discovery Middle School on Wednesday. He said students notified the school's administration after hearing a child threaten to bring a knife to school the next day.

Parker said he wants to have a school resource officer and a mental health counselor in every school in his district. Madison City Schools currently has nine school resource officers that work between eleven schools.

"Our kids are wonderful kids, but when they don't act wonderful, we are going to discipline immediately and strongly," Parker said.

He said it will take almost $800,000 to fund 11 school resource officers and 11 mental health counselors for the district. So far, the district has raised about $35,000.

A parent, Rebecca Jemison, said she is willing to give as much money to schools as possible for children's safety.

"That's a really important thing to me to have our children supported as much as possible," Jemison said. "A mental health professional would be amazing. A school resource officer in every school would be awesome too. That's really high priority to me."

Another parent, Elisa Brooks, said she thinks it needs to be discussed how to better fund public schools.

"Our kids deserve the very best. Even though money tends to be a hang up for people, I think it's worth discussing how we can fund our public schools better, because we want our kids to be educated. We want them to be safe. We want them to have counselors," Brooks said.

Parker said he hopes parents continue to contribute to a fund that he's created that would help the district reach its goal. He wasn't able to discuss what the punishment will be for the student that made the threat, but he said making a threat could lead to expulsion.

"Students need to know whether they're serious or kidding, we take any threat or comment very seriously," Parker said.