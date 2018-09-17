Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Superintendent addresses shooting at Blossomwood Elementary

Huntsville City Schools superintendent, Christie Finley, has sent out a letter addressing the shooting today at Blossomwood Elementary.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Christie Finley, the Huntsville School superintendent has sent out a letter addressing the shooting at Blossomwood Elementary School.

The shooting occurred when two second grade students were playing with an unlocked firearm in the bathroom during P.E. when the weapon discharged and shot one of the student's in the hand. The P.E. teacher intervened and performed first aid on the child.

Campus security and Huntsville Police responded to the scene to removed the gun from the school. Finley said the campus was never put on lockdown, because the shooting was an accident and no other students were in danger once the incident occurred. 

"I believe routine is important for our students. So, tomorrow morning, we are going to have a normal school day. We want you to bring your students to class, and for our teachers to move forward with their lessons," Finley said.

Extra security will be implemented on the campus, and Finley said she is working to get a clear backpack policy in place district-wide. There is already a clear bag policy for athletic events.

An informational meeting will be held tomorrow night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Blossomwood Elementary School cafeteria.

"One single event does not define a school. As a former parent and principal of Blossomwood Elementary, we have a legacy of outstanding teachers, staff, and students and that legacy will continue," Finley said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events