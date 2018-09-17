Superintendent addresses shooting at Blossomwood Elementary

Christie Finley, the Huntsville School superintendent has sent out a letter addressing the shooting at Blossomwood Elementary School.

The shooting occurred when two second grade students were playing with an unlocked firearm in the bathroom during P.E. when the weapon discharged and shot one of the student's in the hand. The P.E. teacher intervened and performed first aid on the child.

Campus security and Huntsville Police responded to the scene to removed the gun from the school. Finley said the campus was never put on lockdown, because the shooting was an accident and no other students were in danger once the incident occurred.

"I believe routine is important for our students. So, tomorrow morning, we are going to have a normal school day. We want you to bring your students to class, and for our teachers to move forward with their lessons," Finley said.

Extra security will be implemented on the campus, and Finley said she is working to get a clear backpack policy in place district-wide. There is already a clear bag policy for athletic events.

An informational meeting will be held tomorrow night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Blossomwood Elementary School cafeteria.

"One single event does not define a school. As a former parent and principal of Blossomwood Elementary, we have a legacy of outstanding teachers, staff, and students and that legacy will continue," Finley said.