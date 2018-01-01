Super Bowl LII: Eagles win!

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New England Patriots’ last-gasp drive fell short and the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl 41-33 Sunday night.

Scroll for more content...

Jake Elliott hit a 46-yard field goal to put Philadelphia up 41-33 over the Patriots with 1:05 left in the Super Bowl. The Patriots took over inside their 10-yard line and drove to midfield but Tom Brady’s last-ditch effort fell incomplete in the end zone.

Nick Foles hit Zach Ertz for a touchdown with 2:21 left as the Eagles went up 38-33. Ertz beat Devin McCourty on a quick-in route and held the ball in front of him as he drove for the goal line. The ball went over the goal line and popped out of Ertz’s hands as he hit the ground.

The ruling was upheld on review, with referee Gene Steratore saying Ertz possessed the ball as a runner before the ball went across the goal line.

It was the 13th scoring possession out of 18 in the game, and the teams had more than 1,100 yards total offense after the score. The previous Super Bowl record was 929 combined yards.

On the previous drive, Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a 3-yard touchdown that put the Patriots up 33-32.

Brady has thrown for more than 400 yards for the second straight Super Bowl, and the New England Patriots are within six of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the Super Bowl.

EARLER IN THE GAME

Elliott hit a 42-yard field goal to put Philadelphia up 32-26 early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots and Eagles have also set the record for combined yardage in a Super Bowl, before the start of the fourth quarter. The previous record was 929 yards, set when Washington had 602 yards to 327 for Denver in the Redskins’ 42-10 win in 1988.

Brady threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Chris Hogan, pushing him to 404 yards passing and getting the Patriots within 29-26 late in the third quarter.

Nick Foles hit Corey Clement for a 22-yard touchdown as Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead earlier in the quarter. Clement held the ball in his left arm as he took two steps, and a third step appeared to be just out of bounds. The scoring play stood after a video review.

On the previous drive to start the third quarter, Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a 5-yard touchdown as the Patriots narrowed their Super Bowl deficit to 22-19.

Brady had four straight completions to Rob Gronkowski. The 75-yard drive got going on Brady’s 25-yard throw to Gronkowski, followed right away by a 24-yarder. After a 14-yard completion and 3-yard run by James White, Brady found his tight end again in the end zone on the opening drive of the second half.

Just before halftime, Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-down trick play, and the Eagles had a 22-12 halftime lead.

The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.

With 34 seconds left in the half, Foles lined up at quarterback before shifting behind the right side of the offensive line as Corey Clement took the snap. Foles paused at the line of scrimmage before running to the end zone as Burton took a reverse pitch from Clement. Burton was recruited as a quarterback at Florida.

Foles and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota are the only quarterbacks to throw and catch a touchdown in the playoffs since at least 1950.

The Eagles answered a 26-yard scoring run by James White that pulled the Patriots within three. Stephen Gostowski missed the PAT kick. Earlier, the Eagles’ Jake Elliott missed and the Eagles failed on a 2-point conversion.





Stephen Gostkowski booted a 46-yard field goal as New England trailed Philadelphia 15-6 in the Super Bowl.

The drive before Gostkowski’s kick, Philadelphia’s LeGarrette Blunt broke through the line of scrimmage and plowed into the end zone on a 21-yard run as Philadelphia took a 15-3 lead.

Nick Foles isn’t having any trouble moving the Philadelphia offense against the defending champion New England Patriots. Foles threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead in the first quarter.

Jake Elliott missed his fifth PAT kick of the season, going wide right. Foles was 8 of 11 for 102 yards on the first two Philadelphia possessions.

The Philadelphia Eagles settled for Jake Elliott’s 25-yard field goal, but New England answered with a drive of its own and the Super Bowl was tied 3-3 late in the first quarter.

The Eagles had a first down at the 5 after Corey Clement’s 16-yard gain on a catch and run. But a penalty and two incomplete passes forced Philadelphia to settle for the field goal.

Foles had completions of 17 yards to Jeffery and 15 yards to Torrey Smith the play after Smith had a drop on second down.

The Eagles became the first team to score on the opening possession of the Super Bowl since Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for Chicago against Indianapolis in the 2007 game.

A HELPING HAND?

Conspiracy theorists had a field day when New England was penalized just once in the AFC championship game against Jacksonville.

But there hasn’t been a huge discrepancy in playoff penalties in Patriots games during Bill Belichick’s time as coach. The Patriots have been penalized an average of 4.7 times per game in the playoffs since 2001 for 37.5 yards, only slightly lower than the opponents’ 5.1 penalties for 41.9 yards.

New England has thrived when it avoids penalties in the playoffs, winning 15 of 17 games when called for fewer penalties than the opposition. That compares to 3-1 when the total penalties are even and 9-6 when the Patriots have more penalties.

The Patriots are going for their sixth Super Bowl title against Philadelphia.

HISTORICAL NOTE

Winning the NFL MVP award might not be a great omen for Tom Brady.

The last eight winners of the AP MVP award to reach the Super Bowl have lost the game, including Brady in the 2007 season against the New York Giants.

The other MVPs to lose the big game since Kurt Warner did the regular season-Super Bowl MVP double in the 1999 season for the Rams are: Warner (2001), Rich Gannon (2002), Shaun Alexander (2005), Peyton Manning (2009 and 2013), Cam Newton (2015) and Matt Ryan (2016).

Brady would rather join Warner, Steve Young (1994), Emmitt Smith (1993), Joe Montana (1989), Terry Bradshaw (1978) and Bart Starr (1966) as the players to win the regular season and Super Bowl MVPs in the same season.

WENTZ THROWS

Carson Wentz is throwing passes in warm-ups for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injured quarterback was walking gingerly and not stepping into the throws as he worked alongside starter Nick Foles.

Wentz tore a ligament in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Foles led playoff wins against Atlanta and Minnesota.

Foles is trying to join Bob Griese, Doug Williams and Jeff Hostetler as backups to win Super Bowls after starting no more than five games during the regular season.

The Eagles are playing the New England Patriots, who are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES

Defensive tackle Alan Branch is among the inactives for the Patriots.

Branch will miss his sixth straight game because of knee trouble. Other players not suited up for the defending champions are running back Mike Gillislee, offensive lineman Cole Croston, tight end Jacob Hollister, wide receivers Kenny Britt and Bernard Reedy and linebacker David Harris. Gillislee was the second-leading rusher for the Patriots during the regular season with 383 yards.

For the Eagles, running back Wendell Smallwood, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, offensive lineman Will Beatty, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackles Destiny Vaeao and Elijah Qualls and cornerback Sidney Jones were on the inactive list for Sunday.

There were no surprises on the scratch lists for either team. The Patriots cleared tight end Rob Gronkowski from the concussion protocol earlier this week.