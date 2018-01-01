Sunshine is Scarce

For the past several weeks, we've been hoping for rain...now it appears we'll all be looking forward to some sunshine with rain in the forecast each and every day this week.

That being said, some days will be wetter than others. There's only a 30% chance at a passing shower today, but the mist and drizzle has made it plenty damp around the Valley. Temperatures are mild this afternoon, even more so in the coming days.

It's all thanks to some return flow pumping in mild, moist air from the south as winds circulate clockwise around a high pressure ridge centered off the east coast of Florida. Wednesday, rain becomes more widespread and temperatures climb to the lower 60s. By Thursday, highs hit the lower 70s but it won't be as wet.

Rain totals won't be too impressive through Wednesday evening, but we'll monitor them closely as area waterways remain swollen from last weekend's rain.

Overall, breaks of sunshine will be few and far between, so savor every ray. If you're wondering...the weekend looks to be damp and cooler as a cold front swings through by midday Friday.