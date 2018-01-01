Sunshine Brings Temperatures Above Freezing

After a cold snap that rivals temperatures in Alaska, northern Alabama will finally see a warm up take shape over the next few days. Temperatures this morning started in the single digits and lower teens, so it's dangerously cold yet again. However, Thursday brings an entire day of sunshine, driving temperatures into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Lows still hit the teens Friday morning, but afternoon highs get pretty close to our seasonal average. For the weekend, we'll even be above average, hitting the lower 60s Sunday. Rain chances return for the beginning of the next work week with a 70% chance for showers on Monday.