Sunny But Chilly For Friday

We have been tracking the potential for some significant snow in the Tennessee Valley on Sunday. We have told you, however, that the confidence was low that we would get any snow. The confidence for snow is even lower today, and Sunday snow appears unlikely at this point. The cold is the big story. The year 2017 will end cold. The year 2018 will start colder.

High pressure over the Upper Midwest is pushing cold air from the Ohio Valley and the Midwest toward the Deep South. That cold high pressure is moving southward. The southward shift of that high pressure is the reason we are likely to miss any snow on Sunday. It pushes the developing storm system and its track much farter south and keeps that system away from the Tennessee Valley. That high pressure will bring even colder air to us this weekend.

Temperatures will drop through the 30s with passing clouds this evening. Clouds will clear out overnight. Expect a low of 24 degrees by morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s. The high will be 46 degrees.

Much colder air will arrive this weekend. Temperatures will drop below freezing on Saturday night, and we will likely stay below freezing until at least Tuesday afternoon. Morning lows will drop to the teens. Wind will increase to 15-30 mph on Sunday and Monday, which could bring about wind chills in the single digits.