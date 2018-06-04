Sunny & warm, still fairly comfy

You'll be able to feel the difference today and tomorrow - not as muggy, mostly sunny, and cool to start. Highs today will be right on average in the middle 80s. A light wind out of the north helps keep the humidity at bay. At night, lows dip into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be similar, but as the week progresses, the humidity creeps back in and we will be muggy and hot by Friday. Highs return to the 90s and isolated to scattered storms are back in the forecast just in time for the weekend.