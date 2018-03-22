Sunny & mild for Thursday

Highs today climb into the upper 50s. While that number is higher than yesterday, the average for this point in the season is 67 degrees. One thing going for us today - the wind will be much lighter, so a wind chill will be less of a factor.

Tonight, the clouds enter north Alabama. Just a few at first, but by Friday, it will be mostly cloudy around the Tennessee Valley. Wind shifts tomorrow out of the southeast, which will help temperatures climb into the 60s even with the cloud cover. Rain showers hold off Friday...we won't be as lucky through the entire weekend.

Saturday brings a chance for scattered showers, which lasts through the overnight hours. It won't be a washout of a weekend, just plan accordingly for occasional rain showers. Rain chances hold on through the start of the work week.