Sunny & Cooler; Tracking Rain For Later This Week

A cold front tonight will not bring any rain or snow, but it will bring colder air. Temperatures ahead of the cold front are in the 50s. Behind the cold front, 20s and 30s will blow into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures at 5 PM will already be dropping through the 40s. By 7 PM, we will drop into the 30s, then we will drop below freezing between 10 PM and 11 PM. Expect mid-to-upper 20s by morning.

The wind will pick up behind that cold front, too. A 10-20 mph wind will make us feel 10-15 degrees colder than the temperatures. That means wind chills will drop into the 20s this evening and into the teens by morning.

Tomorrow will be sunny. The wind will relax. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Our next weather maker will bring affect the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. A storm system over the Gulf of Alaska right now is on its way. It will bring rain on Thursday, and as the rain exits it can briefly change to snow early Friday morning.