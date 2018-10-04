Stubborn summer-like heat

Our summer-like stretch of weather continues today. Temperatures run over 10 degrees above average, topping out near 90 again. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s last through at least the first part of the weekend.

Rain chances remain fairly low with high pressure in control. On Monday, clouds increase a bit and we'll see a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures dip a bit for next week but still run unseasonably warm - in the upper 80s through Wednesday. For some perspective, the average high and low this time of year are 79 and 56 degrees, respectively.

***Star Gazing - Land Trust of North Alabama***

With a mostly clear sky, it will be a lovely night for a hike and some start gazing. The Land Trust Guided Hike Series continues tonight from 7:30 – 9:30PM. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.