Summer weather holds strong for Labor Day

It will be a hot one across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures hits the mid 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. With the humidity, it's going to feel more like lower triple digits. Tomorrow, we'll reach the lower 90s with more sunshine and a stray storm.

Wednesday, we start monitoring a tropical system in the Gulf. The exact path of the system is still highly uncertain at this point, so we will keep the forecast updated to include any rain impacts to the Tennessee Valley in the coming day if need be. Temperatures hover around the 90s degree mark once Wednesday rolls around through the next weekend.