Summer makes one last stand

Temperatures Wednesday hit the upper 90s and we will be on track for more of the same today. That puts highs running about 10 to 15 degrees above average with a forecast high of 97. Heat index values will be in the lower triple digits.

Rain holds off today and for Friday, this sunny, hot trend begins its weakening. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s, but increasing clouds and a few showers and storms should keep us from soaring close to 100 again.

An approaching ( and slowing) cold front introduces scattered showers and storms starting Saturday, lasting through a large part of next week. More seasonable temperatures are on the way, as well.