Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire on Segar Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Summer makes one last stand

While there are changes on the horizon, we have to get through another unseasonably hot afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 7:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 7:41 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures Wednesday hit the upper 90s and we will be on track for more of the same today. That puts highs running about 10 to 15 degrees above average with a forecast high of 97. Heat index values will be in the lower triple digits.

Rain holds off today and for Friday, this sunny, hot trend begins its weakening. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s, but increasing clouds and a few showers and storms should keep us from soaring close to 100 again.

An approaching ( and slowing) cold front introduces scattered showers and storms starting Saturday, lasting through a large part of next week. More seasonable temperatures are on the way, as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events