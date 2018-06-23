Summer car break-ins higher than last year

Summer car break-ins are at an all time high. This month's numbers are already higher than the entire month of june last year. Most car thieves aren't breaking the car windows anymore. They're going to places like large parking garages and seeing if you've forgotten to lock your door. Then they're opening the door, and are stealing valuable items like your wallet and phone.

Deborah Venhiden was shocked and angry she found out a thief broke her car window and stole her DVD player.

"I didn't think anyone would pay attention but I should not have left it in the car," said Deborah Venhiden.

Though this crime happened 10 years ago, she said her neighbors are now suffering from car break-ins happening right now.

"I think people are getting their doors unlocked and they really should unlock their doors," Venhiden said.

Madison county's sheriff's office told WAAY 31 most of the car break-ins are because drivers are leaving their doors unlocked. So far this year, Madison county has had 274 vehicle break-ins. Last year around this time it was 210.

"If anything, put them in the trunk if you can't take them with you. Don't leave your camera or phone that's in plain slight," said Bianca Brindley.

Car break-ins are also increasing because officials said drivers tend to relax over the summer. They often forget to take valuable items inside. Plus, the population is growing, so there are more cars for thieves to target,"

Bianca Brindley said she was at risk for a car break in just a few days ago.

"I was at target and I left the car running just for a minute while I put the cart up and that was a big no no," Brindley said.

Officials said the car break-ins are happening in middle and upper class neighborhoods.

That's because most families there have more than one car, and more valuable items inside

"People are getting more desperate I think and I think we're coming on hard times so I think we're going to do desperate measures," Brindley said.

Last year there were 59 break-ins in the month of June. There's 63 so far this month.

Madison county deputies are advising everyone to make sure their car doors are always locked.