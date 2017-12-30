Sugar Bowl Win Could be Decided in the Trenches

If there's on thing Alabama and Clemson have been, it's resilient. Whether it's battling through defensive injuries or rebuilding and offense, these two teams are proven. So, what is going to take for a win the third time around?

We've heard a lot of people talk about the ability of Alabama's defense to reload year after year, which they've done again this season, but they aren't the only ones who have managed to do that. Clemson's offense replaced guys like Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, and Mike Williams, add up all their yards and the three accounded for 52 percent of Clemson's total offense last year. Which makes the fact that they made it back to the College Football Playoff that much more impressive. Regardless of their success on offense, they know it's going to be tough sledding against a defense that ranks second in the country in total defense. Jeff Scott, Clemson's Co-Offensive Coordinator saying:

"One of the things I like to do is study the big plays that defenses give up each week and whenever I'm watching the big plays they've (Alabama) given up, there's nothing that's been gimmes."

Clemson's other Co-Offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot also adding:

"They make you earn every yard that you get, our guys know what it takes and they know that we are gonna have to win up frong and they know these guys are going to come for blood like they always do. That's what the SEC prides themselves on, is winning in the trenches and that's where we have evolved as a program is to be able to win in the trenches.

As cliche as it may sound, a win come Monday will most likely come down to just that.