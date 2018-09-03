Huntsville Subway robbed, man claimed to have gun

A Subway in Huntsville, located off of Triana Boulevard, was robbed around 11 AM on Monday by a man claiming to be armed.

The store manager tells WAAY31 the man was ordering a cookie and when the cashier reached to give him his change, the man threatened the cashier by claiming to have a gun and demanded all of the money in the register.

The man took approximately $300 from the register and fled the scene. The manager says Huntsville Police were called immediately and they have been told the man was captured.

WAAY31 has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department to confirm the capture of the suspect and to learn more information about the man. We have not heard back at this time.

The store says there were no injuries and they believe the entire incident was recorded on their security cameras. WAAY31 is requesting access to the footage.