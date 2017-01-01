Sub-zero Wind Chills To Start 2018

Extreme cold and dangerously cold wind chills have settled into the Tennessee Valley for our countdown to the new year. If you are heading out to take part in any of the New Years Eve festivities, be sure to dress in several warm layers topped with a heavy coat and cover as much of your bare skin as possible. Drink water. The cold air is also very dry, and you can become dehydrated faster than normal. Be safe with space heaters. Remember they need at least three feet of space all the way around. Remember outdoor pets need a way to stay warm and sheltered from the icy wind. They also need plenty of food and water. Don't forget to drip your faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Scroll for more content...

This evening's temperatures are dropping through the 20s and into the teens by 9 PM. Wind chills will run about 10-15 degrees colder than the temperatures and will be in the single digits most of this evening. Temperatures at midnight will range from 15 to 20 degrees. Wind chills will be very near zero. Continued cooling brings temperatures close to 10 degrees with wind chills below zero by sunrise.

New Years Day will be cold. Starting with teens, highs will only be in the 20s. Wind chills will be 10-15 degrees colder than the actual temperatures.

Temperatures will not warm back to above freezing until Wednesday. Even then, we will barely be above freezing for a brief period of time. Then we will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and stay there until Saturday afternoon. That means most of this week will be colder than freezing.