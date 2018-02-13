Girls Basketball Sub-Regional Recap

38 of our 39 local girls basketball teams to make the AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tipped off the Sub-Regional round on Monday night across the Tennessee Valley.

Below are a handful of scores from Monday's action as of 10:00 p.m. Monday night as reported by the AHSAA:

CLASS 1A

South Sub-Regional

J.F. Shields (18-2) 54, Kinston (12-11) 21

Linden (16-11) 53, Georgiana (16-3) 35

Marengo 66, Brantley 62

Pleasant Home (24-5) 72, McIntosh (8-11) 33

Central Sub-Regional

Isabella (22-3) 68, Winterboro 64

Westminster-Oak Mountain (16-5) 60, Notasulga 33

Loachapoka 53, Sumiton Christian (12-16) 24

Talladega County Central (22-9) 70, Autaugaville (4-14) 50

Northeast Sub-Regional

Cedar Bluff at Coosa Christian

Spring Garden (26-3) 84, Whitesburg Christian (8-14) 21

Decatur Heritage (18-14) 46, Sacred Heart 43

Skyline 73, Appalachian 29

Northwest Sub-Regional

Phillips (26-3) 75, Meek (16-13) 32

Berry at R.A. Hubbard (16-5)

Holy Spirit 74, Covenant Christian (18-10) 44

Belgreen 71, Marion County (19-6) 45

CLASS 2A

South Sub-Regional

Samson (27-3) 73, Ariton 23

Chickasaw (18-3) 63, Zion Chapel 29

Elba 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal (11-13) 35

Abbeville 45, Geneva County (15-11) 31

Central Sub-Regional

Keith (17-8) 70, Verbena (10-11) 30

Southern Choctaw (14-7) 53, Luverne (17-10) 49

Central-Hayneville (14-6) 90, Choctaw County (9-7) 42

R.C. Hatch (15-8) 66, Billingsley (7-11) 23

Northeast Sub-Regional

Section 49, Ranburne 43

Sand Rock (20-8) 45, LaFayette (15-11) 44

Collinsville (24-7) 58, Lanett (13-7) 39

Fyffe 60, Vincent 29

Northwest Sub-Regional

Cold Springs 53, Tanner (13-14) 48

Lamar County (18-5) 69, Altamont (15-8) 57

Phil Campbell (23-5) 90, Cleveland 42

Mars Hill Bible (23-8) 71, Winston County (19-13) 25

CLASS 3A

South Sub-Regional

T.R. Miller (27-0) 64, Daleville 25

Clarke County 71, Straughn 39

Geneva (23-6) 68, Cottage Hill Christian 29

Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-7) 54, Providence Christian (17-8) 46

Central Sub-Regional

Montevallo 58, Beulah 24

Midfield (25-9) 71, Greene County (17-12) 32

Gordo 52, Fultondale (10-6) 40

Coosa Central 50, Montgomery Academy 39

Northeast Sub-Regional

North Sand Mountain (18-9) 74, Weaver 57

Glencoe (22-8) 52, Brindlee Mountain (2-23) 18

Geraldine 55, Piedmont (20-10) 49

Pisgah (27-1) 81, Walter Wellborn 32

Northwest Sub-Regional

Carbon Hill 65, Clements (13-16) 58

Colbert County (20-6) 74, Locust Fork (24-9) 61

Lauderdale County (32-2) 69, Susan Moore (23-8) 44

West Morgan (22-9) 46, Hanceville 43

CLASS 4A

South Sub-Regional

Thomasville (12-12) 48, Dale County (2-24) 18

Monroe County (19-9) 51, Montgomery Catholic (18-12) 25

Escambia County at Saint James (19-8), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

UMS-Wright (14-13) 22, Ashford (12-15) 17

Central- Sub-Regional

Holt (14-12) 70, Elmore County (13-8) 49

Oneonta at Greensboro (21-6), Tues., 6 p.m.

Bibb County (13-12) at Childersburg, Tues., 6 p.m.

Sipsey Valley (26-2) 68, Dadeville 43

Northeast Sub-Regional

Madison County 56, Handley (15-8) 47

Jacksonville 65, DAR (13-14) 38

Hokes Bluff 52, North Jackson 33

Madison Academy 43, Anniston 36

Northwest Sub-Regional

Danville 56, Winfield (16-11) 47

Good Hope 54, Wilson (15-13) 50

Deshler (30-2) 94, Dora 43

Priceville 77, Haleyville (10-17) 47

CLASS 5A

South Sub-Regional

Faith Academy (21-7) 79, Headland (19-10) 36

Jackson (22-7) 35, Greenville 33

Wilcox-Central at Charles Henderson

Eufaula (27-4) 66, St. Paul’s Episcopal (20-8) 26

Central Sub-Regional

Marbury 66, Valley (10-12) 46

Sumter Central (19-7) at Shelby County

Central-Tuscaloosa (24-7) 56, Briarwood Christian 30

Calera (18-11) 57, B.T. Washington (11-5) 41

Northeast Sub-Regional

Talladega (30-2) 54, Boaz (17-13) 26

Arab (15-12) at Corner

Scottsboro (27-3) 66, Mortimer Jordan 32

Alexandria 46, Cleburne County (16-14) 36

Northwest Sub-Regional

Fairview 75, Mae Jemison 66

Lawrence County at Wenonah (22-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at East Limestone

Lee-Huntsville 65, Hayden 51

CLASS 6A

South Sub-Regional Game

Northview (17-9) at LeFlore

Sidney Lanier at Daphne, Tues., 6 p.m.

Carver-Montgomery 61, Baldwin County 41

Blount (21-4) 43, Dothan (20-8) 37

Central Sub-Regional

Paul Bryant (12-17) 62, Chilton County 58

Pelham at Opelika (19-9), Tues., 6 p.m.

Benjamin Russell (15-7) at Helena

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (27-4) 91, Selma (22-6) 42

Northeast Sub-Regional

Center Point (22-10) 61, Cullman (18-15) 55

Ramsay 60, Pell City (14-9) 38

Homewood 60, Southside-Gadsden (23-2) 43

Brewer (29-4) 43, Clay-Chalkville (18-10) 38

Northwest Sub-Regional

Austin (19-6) at Minor (14-11)

McAdory (24-8) 77, Athens (20-11) 57

Hazel Green (31-2) 81, Hueytown 15

Hartselle (25-5) 59, Jackson-Olin (18-11) 52