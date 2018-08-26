Staff upset over missing paychecks

The rift between Huntsville City Schools and the group it outsources hundreds of jobs from such as: special education aides, custodial jobs and temp workers to is growing.

The district and employees say paychecks from the Professional Education Services Group, better known as PESG, are missing or flat out wrong.

WAAY 31 talked to PESG and a spokesperson told us the company would send a statement. Hours later we've received the same response as Huntsville City Schools which is no response.

"I've received complaints from people saying when they swipe in it says their name and that they're working for $0 an hour. And many of them did not know what their wage was going to be until they got their first paycheck. And then many of them didn't get a first paycheck," said Elissa Ferrell.

Ferrell, President of the Huntsville School Board, said the district is getting complaints from a lot of the 700 school workers employed and paid by PESG. The school board expected answers from top executives at last night’s meeting… but none of them showed. Ferrell is concerned the problems could impact classrooms.

"It has a tremendous effect. Especially in a pre-k class with very young children or a special needs class with children who have high needs."

Ferrell said this situation is not acceptable and has this message for PESG. "Get organized. Take care of your people because your people are taking care of our children."

Ferrell told us the attorney for the district is looking into the contract to see whether or not PESG is in breach of it. If so, the board plans to take action.

The school board is now demanding managers from PESG show up to the next board meeting. There’s no word yet if it will actually happen.