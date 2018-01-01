Students prepare for the FIRST Robotics Competition

Grade school students learned about the 2018 FIRST Robotics Competition at The U.S. Space and Rocket Center. FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."

The students came to Huntsville from all over the region. Today, they picked up their robot kit. They have six weeks to design, build and test a functioning robot. This project will help prepare them for The STEM and engineering programs later in college.

"What this competition does is gives you a taste of what engineering is and STEM. There's also a business aspect on how do you sell this thing you built and your robot? Why did you build the certain prototypes that you did," said Victor Tapia, who's a team mentor for The Robotics Program.

Whichever teams are successful in building the robot will compete in district and regional championships in March. This will qualify them for The National Championships.