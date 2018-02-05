Student who died from flu-complications had cystic fibrosis

We now know that Aaron Masterson, the Huntsville Junior High School student who passed away last night due to complications with the flu, had cystic fibrosis.

A former teacher of his told WAAY 31 his condition kept him in and out of the hospital, even before his recent flu diagnosis.

People inside Huntsville Junior High School are not commenting at this time about Aaron Masterson.

Most of his friends and family are not speaking either, but WAAY 31 did speak with one neighbor who was shocked when we told him the news.

"I've known the Masterson family very well," Charles Lee said.

Lee told WAAY 31 he has lived two doors down from the Masterson family for rougly ten years.

"They're a very wonderful family," Lee said.

Lee didn't know Aaron had passed until WAAY 31 knocked on his door Monday morning.

"Well I never did see him much, the only time I saw him was when he was out playing," Lee said.

Lee said he often saw Aaron playing basketball.

"He loved to play and shoot baskets on the street. There's a basketball hoop over there on the side of the street," Lee said.

Aaron's god-aunt, Anya Douglas, also remembers Aaron being an active kid.

She told WAAY 31 he participated in every Huntsville Great Strides for Cystic Fibrosis walk he could.

"It started because of a family friend's little boy who was basically just my little buddy," Anya Douglas said.

Douglas did not want to talk about Aaron's death.

"If the community and everybody could just respect the family's privacy at this time. It's really hard," Douglas said.