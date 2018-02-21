Student faces punishment after gun found in his car last week at Madison Co. High

A student is suspended for a year from Madison County High Schoo after school officials said they found a gun in his vehicle.

Madison County Schools spokesman said, "I can tell you the penalty is automatic expulsion for 365 days."

Investigators told WAAY 31, the gun has been described by investigators as a 22 rifle.

A parent contacted the school through email to report the student might have taken a gun to school, a Madison County Schools spokesman said. School administrators and resource officers pulled the student from class for questioning and said the student admitted having a .22-caliber rifle in his vehicle.

The weapon was confiscated.

School officials said no threat was ever made.

The Madison County Schools policy for firearms found on campus is a full year expulsion for the student in question.

The school system and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are handling the case.