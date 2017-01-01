Student: More kids should try majority to minority school transfer

The majority to minority transfer application window for students in Huntsville City Schools will end on January 15th.

This program is for students who are currently in the majority race at their school and want to transfer to a school where their race is in the minority for the next school year.

Huntsville City Schools has this program in large part because of the desegregation consent order that they are under from the federal government.

To qualify, your student has to be going to school where the majority race takes up 50% of students and they have to be part of that majority.

Jocelyn Davis is a Senior at New Century Technology High School, but she used the majority to minority transfer in middle school to go from Westlawn Middle School to Williams Middle School.

"It's diverse, so you get a lot more of a cultural experiences. You're challenged more, because the people that you're surrounded by are motivated to do better, so that motivates you to do better," said Davis.

Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 that students who apply are put into a lottery to decide who gets to transfer.

Not all students will be transferred, because there isn't enough space.

The district suggests going to their website to look at which schools are eligible and which schools have the most space.

"If they're considering wanting to go to one of the other schools that might be a possibility for them, they can look on that chart before they even apply and see what potential there is out there," said Keith Ward of Huntsville City Schools.

Davis said the transfer worked perfectly for her, but she said it can't just be a parents idea.

"If the child is not motivated then putting them in another school might make them uncomfortable, which will make them withdraw from the school itself, so their academics will probably fail, but if the child and the parent is on the same page then I feel like it would be more of a successful transition," said Davis.

From her experience, Davis said this is an opportunity that should not be passed up.

"Everybody should take the chance to be in a diverse school. It just makes it better," said Davis.

All of the paperwork to apply can be found and submited online.