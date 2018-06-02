Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form after noon, increasing even more after 2 PM. While a few showers are possible over the Shoals, most of Thursday afternoon's storms will favor Northeast Alabama.

Some storms can be severe. The main threat in regard to damage is strong wind, gusting 50 to 60 mph. Storms will also pack dangerous lightning and downpours, creating a concern for flash flooding.

It's a case of rinse and repeat for Friday. The threat for a strong to severe storm returns and rain chances increase to 60%. The threats remain the same, with damaging wind still an issue.

By the weekend, we appear to get a little bit of a break on Saturday. Expect a mostly sunny morning with clouds building during the afternoon. Rain chances are low Saturday, however, storms that develop stand a decent chance at become severe by Saturday evening.

A cold front Sunday means another round of scattered showers and storms. Behind the front, we'll be slightly cooler and mostly sunny.