Strong to Severe Storms Impacting the Valley By Monday Afternoon

It's been a relatively quiet day across the Tennessee Valley for Sunday with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures have been remaining below average thanks to a Northerly wind in place. Most of us will end up in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Our next disturbance is moving through parts of Mississippi and Southern Alabama as of 2 P.M. this afternoon. This is the warm front of this system that will start to move North and East as early as 3-4 PM with isolated showers in Northwest Alabama, followed by a better chance of scattered showers moving in by tonight between 7 PM-3 AM. No severe weather is expected during this time, but a few non-severe thunderstorms are possible with small hail, lightning and wind gusts between 20-40 MPH.A few showers will linger for the commute Monday morning.

There's still some uncertainty as to what will happen during the 9 AM-2 PM time period on Monday. If we stay rain free, we will heat up and become very unstable across the Valley. If this happens, all modes of severe weather are possible between the time frame of 3PM-10 PM Sunday. Our biggest risk are strong to severe thunderstorms producing large size hail (1-2 inches in diameter) and wind gusts greater than 60 mph. Our secondary threat will be brief tornadoes. As of right now the greatest risk for tornadoes will likely be areas East of I-65, especially with the hilly terrain.

YOUR TIME FRAMES FOR EACH AREA ARE AS FOLLOWED:

NORTHWEST ALABAMA: 3-6 PM

I-65 CORRIDOR: 5-8 PM

NORTHEAST ALABAMA: 7-10 PM

PLEASE make sure you have two modes of weather communication on Monday. Also know where you safe place is both at work and home.