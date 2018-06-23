Strong Storms Tracking Through The Valley

A line of strong thunderstorms tracking through the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning can bring 40-50 mph winds and heavy periods of rain. Stronger storms embedded within the line of storms can produce stronger winds over 60 mph.

Scroll for more content...

At 11:50, the strongest storms had just cleared east of Huntsville and Fayetteville. The threat for damaging storms has ended for areas along and west of I-65. The risk for stronger storms continues for Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties through about 1 PM.

This line of storms has a history of damage that extends back to the Mississippi state line. These strong winds can cause damage like the damage from tornadoes. Treat severe thunderstorm warnings like tornado warnings and seek safety in a sturdy structure - not a mobile home - away from exterior walls as close to the center of your home as possible.