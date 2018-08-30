Strayer University offers 50 full scholarships

50 people who live in Decatur have the opportunity to go back to college, all for free.
Strayer university is offering the scholarships to Decatur residents to earn a Bachelor's or Master's degree.
The full scholarship pays for all tuition, books, fees and even a laptop for each student.
Right now, the college has a Huntsville campus but within the next few months, they will also open a student center on 2nd Avenue in Decatur.
Strayer offers evening classes or online classes for students.
" Because of either financial problems or just life that caused them to not be able to go back to school, this is an opportunity without having to do into debt to go to school," said Julie Pryor, Strayer's Huntsville campus Director.
September 12th is the application deadline for Decatur residents.
In October, scholarships will be announced. In November, there will be a new student orientation and on January 2nd, classes begin.
Two short essay questions are part of the application process. To learn about what the entire application consists of, visit https://strayer.edu/decatur.
