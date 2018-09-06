Storms grow more numerous this afternoon

We are in for another day of cloudy conditions and rain chances. The chance of rain is 40%. Otherwise, we'll be stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with muggy conditions. Highs still manage to reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

Storms decrease in coverage Friday and Saturday, but the heat returns as temperatures climb to the lower 90s. An approaching cold front ramps up rain showers a bit for Sunday before showers and storms are widespread Monday and Tuesday. We do get a little relief from the heat when highs drop to the mid 80s both days.