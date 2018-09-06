Clear

Storms grow more numerous this afternoon

Spotty showers this morning transition to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 7:23 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 7:37 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We are in for another day of cloudy conditions and rain chances.  The chance of rain is 40%. Otherwise, we'll be stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with muggy conditions. Highs still manage to reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

Storms decrease in coverage Friday and Saturday, but the heat returns as temperatures climb to the lower 90s. An approaching cold front ramps up rain showers a bit for Sunday before showers and storms are widespread Monday and Tuesday. We do get a little relief from the heat when highs drop to the mid 80s both days.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events