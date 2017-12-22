Storms To Start Our Holiday Weekend

We are tracking a rain maker that will move into the Tennessee Valley tomorrow night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will begin clearing, and colder air will start moving into the Valley. Today is the first official day of winter, but we have to wait to feel like winter for just a few more days.

Today has been cloudy and mainly dry, though we did have a few sprinkles around early this morning. Our approaching rain maker is an area of low pressure over eastern Kansas with a cold front that trails southwestward to New Mexico. That system is heading our way. Clouds will increase. The building clouds can have occasional light sprinkles of rain tomorrow . The bigger rain will arrive tomorrow night, starting over the Shoals between about 9 PM and midnight. Then slowly moving east toward Huntsville and Madison by 3-6 AM Saturday, then toward Sand Mountain by 6-9 AM Saturday.

From the occasional light showers tomororw, rainfall amouts will average less than a quarter-inch. Add to that the rain on Saturday, and total amounts will be between a half-inch and an inch with locally higher amounts of up to an inch and a half through 3 PM Saturday.

This evening will be cloudy with a very small chance for a stray sprinkle of rain. Temperatures will be mostly steady in the mid-to-upper 50s. Areas of fog will develop overnight beneath a cloudy sky. Lows by morning will be in the low-to-mid 50s. Spotty light showers are possible all day tomorrow for all areas of the Tennessee Valley. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday's high near 65 degrees will likely happen close to midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will be much colder and dry. That colder, dry air will stay with us for Christmas.