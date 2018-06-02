Storms This Evening, Then More Thursday Afternoon

Heavy Storms & Gusty Winds This Evening
Showers and thunderstorms tracking from Mississippi will track through the Tennessee Valley through about 10 PM. The stronger storms could contain some wind strong enough to do damage like a tornado. Large hail is also possible. These storms have a history of blowing down trees and even ripping off part of a tin roof in Mississippi. These storms have potential to be damaging over North Alabama this evening. The storms can also produce heavy rain and lightning.
Storms will weaken through 10 PM. The weakening storms can still contain damaging winds. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by morning.
Damaging Storms Possible Thursday
The Thursday morning drive will be muggy but dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form after noon, increasing even more after 2 PM. While a few showers are possible over the Shoals, most of Thursday afternoon's storms will favor Northeast Alabama. Some storms can be severe. Wind can be strong enough to do damage like a small tornado. An isolated tornado is also possible. Storms can also bring large hail, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain.
