Storms Are Gone, Now Bring On Colder Air

Take the jackets to work with you on Tuesday morning!

The storms today were caused by a cold front that is bulldozing through the Tennessee Valley. The storms have exited the Tennessee Valley, and the threat for dangerous weather has ended. Now the cold front will pass through the Valley, and our temperatures are heading back down toward freezing Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Clouds will linger on Tuesday, and we can have some areas of light rain. The rain will increase between 10 PM and noon and will grow more widespread through the evening drive. There may be some wet and slippery spots on the roads, but there is no threat for strong storms.

Temperatures will not change much for Tuesday. Our day will start with lower 50s, and we will hold fairly steady there through noon. We will cool through the 40s in the afternoon.