Storm moving toward US Gulf Coast

The Latest: Storm moving fast toward central US Gulf Coast.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 5:13 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

The National Hurricane Center says that a storm is moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast and a storm surge watch has been issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Miami-based center says the system will gradually strengthen and is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday evening.

The system is brewing about 175 miles (281 kilometers) east-southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 30 mph (45 kph) and the system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

