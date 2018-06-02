Storm damage in Lauderdale County

There were no damage reports in Colbert and Franklin counties, but some damage was reported in Lauderdale County.

There were small pieces of tree limbs in the road and a few trees down, but according to Lauderdale County emergency management officials no one was injured during the recent storms.

WAAY 31 did get a report of a tree down on a mobile home on County Road 87 in Waterloo, but we drove by and saw the tree narrowly missed the home.

However, another family who lives on County Road 87 did see some property damage.

The family's carport was picked up by wind around 4:00 a.m. and slammed down about 50 yards away from the home.

One man we talked to heard the strong winds that caused the damage.

"I just heard the wind blowing and raining hard. I looked out and it was thundering and lightening and stuff. I thought it was going to get worse than what it did," Paul Wood said.

Wood lives in Waterloo. His home did not get any damage.