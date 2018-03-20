Storm Damage Surveys From Monday's Tornadoes

...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Cedar Creek Lake Tornado...
...National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado
near Cedar Creek Lake in Franklin County Alabama...
A tornado touched down along Jacinto Road in the Belgreen community at
EF-0 strength, with winds around 70 mph. A grove of softwood Cedar trees
were snapped as the tornado crossed into a wooded area and moved east.
The tornado further intensified as it approached Auburn Rd. There, a
mobile home was sideswiped by the tornado. The roof and siding of the
mobile home was partially damaged and the window was blown out. A very
large pine tree was uprooted and a barn was completely destroyed. It
was here that the tornado likely reached maximum strength around 90
to 100 mph.
The tornado descended a steep bluff and crossed a narrow section
of Cedar Creek Lake, snapping and uprooting numerous soft and hardwood
trees. The tornado likely reached its greatest width at around 100 yards.
On the opposite side of the lake, a covered boat slip was completely
destroyed. Numerous trees and uprooted and snapped off and the siding
and roof of three single family homes. The tornado weakened as it
crossed Hwy 41. It knocked over another grove of cedars and caused very
minor EF-0 damage to the siding of a house. The tornado lifted in the
a heavily forested area along the far eastern edge of Cedar Creek Lake.
.Cedar Creek Lake EF-1 Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph
Path Length /statute/: 1.21 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/20/2018
Start Time: 05:10 PM CDT
Start Location: 8 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.5107 / -87.8727
End Date: 03/20/2018
End Time: 05:16 PM CDT
End Location: 7 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.5092 / -87.8516
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Russellville Tornado
...National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado in
the City of Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama...
A tornado touched down in the Reedtown section of Russellville with
EF-0 intensity, containing winds of 65-70 mph. The tornado caused minor
roof and siding damage to a few single family homes. The tornado
strengthened quickly to low-end EF-1 as it knocked the chimney of a
house and caused more extensive damage to the siding and metal roof
of another.
The tornado likely reached maximum intensify and width as it crossed
Hwy 43 on the south side of Russellville. Here, the tornado was around
200 yards wide, with winds of 90 mph. A Waffle House restaurant had
damage to its sign and roof. A warehouse and apartment complex also
sustained some minor structural damage. The tornado then moved through a
residential section of southeast Russellville, causing significant damage
to a grove of pine and cedar trees and completely destroyed a small barn.
However, only minor damage occurred at any of the one to two story homes,
placing winds in the 80-90 mph range. The tornado then weakened further
as it approached Hwy 42 east of Russellville and lifted near Sloss Lake
Park.
.Russellville Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.05 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/20/2018
Start Time: 05:21 PM CDT
Start Location: 1 WSW Russellville / Franklin County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.4988 / -87.7476
End Date: 03/20/2018
End Time: 05:30 PM CDT
End Location: 1 SE Russellville / Franklin County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.4929 / -87.7129
...NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event--Update #3...
...EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Limestone County...
.Elkmont-Ardmore Tornado...
Rating: EF2
Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph
Path Length /statute/: 23.54 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 350 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:08 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 SW Lester / Limestone County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.9572 / -87.2049
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 06:46 PM CDT
End Location: 3 ESE Ardmore / Limestone County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.9589 / -86.7922
Summary: The tornado initially touched down just east of the
Lauderdale-Limestone county line near the intersection of Union
Hill Road and Shelton Road. Nearly all of the damage in northwest
Limestone County consisted of snapped or uprooted trees, in a
swath extending across Salem Minor Hill Road, Leggtown Road, and
the Elk River. Significant tree damage was noted along Alabama
Highway 127 and Veto Road north of Elkmont, where likely hundreds
of trees were snapped or uprooted. It was in this area where the
tornado reached its maximum path width of 350 yards.
The tornado continued east-northeast, narrowly missing the Saturn
I rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center on Interstate 65.
Tree damage continued on Hardiman Lane east of I-65, but roof
damage also occurred to single-family homes. Similar damage was
observed on Puckett Lane and Oak Grove Road.
There is evidence (both from radar and ground surveys) to suggest
that the tornado had multiple vortices between Oak Grove Road and
Valley Drive, as there are two distinct damage paths in this
area. Again, much of the damage was to trees and roofs of single-
family and manufactured homes, as well as small sheds and barns.
The most severe damage by far occurred along Alabama Highway 251
and Gatlin Road, where one or two houses had their roofs and
roofing structures almost completely torn off, and several more
had most of their shingles torn off. Fortunately the residents
had taken shelter in a nearby basement and none were injured.
The tornado weakened quickly, snapping and uprooting trees as it
moved across Mitchell Loop, Old Schoolhouse Road, and Alabama
Highway 53. No evidence of damage was found east of Highway 53.
Damage in Madison County is associated with a separate tornado
that will be summarized in another statement.
...NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event--Update #4...
...Tornado confirmed near Hazel Green Alabama...
.Hazel Green Area Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.77 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 50 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:59 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 WNW Hazel Green / Madison County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.966 / -86.633
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 07:04 PM CDT
End Location: 3 N Hazel Green / Madison County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.5666
Summary: The tornado began near the intersection of Bobo Section
Road and Delynn Drive west of Hazel Green, where multiple trees
were uprooted, some of which fell onto nearby homes. Damage
continued eastward along Bobo Section Road, with multiple trees
snapped and uprooted, and a few sheds or farm outbuildings heavily
damaged. Minor tree and roof damage was observed along Frank
Patterson Road, although it is likely that this damage was
associated with the rear-flank downdraft of the storm.
The most notable damage occurred once the tornado reached Highway
231, where the tornado hit a building supply yard and nearby
houses. Almost a quarter of the shingles were removed from a
single family home and a nearby tree was twisted apart. At the
building supply store, metal roofing and siding covering the
supplies were completely removed and the underlying wooden support
structure broken. The metal roofing was strewn across the street
and into a field. Security video footage confirms the presence of
a circulation but the tornado appears to have been rain-wrapped.
The tornado caused further shingle damage and snapped more trees
across the highway near Walls Road and Leigh Ann Road, but the
damage appears to diminish quickly beyond this point.
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Tornado Event...
...EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Southern Marshall County...
.Horton Tornado
Rating: EF2
Estimated Peak Wind: 112 mph
Path Length /statute/: 3.76 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 690 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/18/2018
Start Time: 07:26 PM CDT
Start Location: 4 NNE Douglas / Marshall County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.2216 / -86.2939
End Date: 03/18/2018
End Time: 07:41 PM CDT
End Location: 3 SSW Albertville / Marshall County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.2271 / -86.2286
Summary:
The Horton Tornado in Southern Marshall County was associated with
the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from
the AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team, consisting of
NWS Huntsville and Marshall County EMA, noted the beginning of the damage
west of Old Oneota Rd and Dixie Dale Rd. Numerous trees were either
snapped or uprooted along and adjacent to Old Oneota Rd, indicative
of 90 mph. More significant damage was noted on the west side of Ole
Oneota Rd were two chicken houses and a barn were destroyed.
The team determined winds to be 112 mph, or a low-end EF-2. The second
set of chicken houses destroyed occured near Oneota Cutoff Rd, however
these were not as heavily as damaged. As the tornado tracked due east toward
Hwy 75 , he most prevelant damage was snapped or uprooted trees. On the west
side of Hwy 75, damage was noted to a weak farm building. Damage was not observed
on the east side of the Hwy or at Albertville Regional Airport. However,
numerous snapped or uprooted trees were observed along White Oak Road and
east toward Whitesville Rd. Structure damage was recorded on Whitesville Rd
to a third set of chicken houses, but the damage was downgraded due to the fact
the doors were open. The tornado was estimated to lift just east of Whitesville
Rd before Walnut St.
...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Massey Tornado Event...
...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Southern Morgan County...
.Massey Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph
Path Length /statute/: 10.34 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 550 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 03/19/2018
Start Time: 06:29 PM CDT
Start Location: 7 SW Hartselle / Morgan County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.3675 / -87.0404
End Date: 03/19/2018
End Time: 06:48 PM CDT
End Location: 5 SSE Falkville / Morgan County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 34.31 / -86.8768
Summary:
The Massey Tornado in Southern Morgan County was associated with
the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from the
AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team consisting of NWS
Huntsville and Morgan County EMA concluded that the impacts in
Southern Morgan County were consistent with an EF-1 tornado.
Widespread tree damage (snapped and uprooted) was observed across
the path as the tornado and parent supercell dove southeast from
near the CR55/Summerford Rd area to Wilhite Rd (east of I 65 on
the the Cullman/Morgan Co border). Only structure damage to note
was a couple small farm structures and sheds that were heavily
damage or destroyed adjacent to Evergreen Rd, consistent with
EF-1 damage. Damage indicators became more widely scattered as it
approached I-65, but several trees were observed damaged along
Wilhite Rd. The tornado was estimated to lift near the
Morgan/Cullman County line.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.