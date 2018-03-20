Storm Damage Surveys From Monday's Tornadoes



...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Cedar Creek Lake Tornado...

Scroll for more content...

...National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado

near Cedar Creek Lake in Franklin County Alabama...

A tornado touched down along Jacinto Road in the Belgreen community at

EF-0 strength, with winds around 70 mph. A grove of softwood Cedar trees

were snapped as the tornado crossed into a wooded area and moved east.

The tornado further intensified as it approached Auburn Rd. There, a

mobile home was sideswiped by the tornado. The roof and siding of the

mobile home was partially damaged and the window was blown out. A very

large pine tree was uprooted and a barn was completely destroyed. It

was here that the tornado likely reached maximum strength around 90

to 100 mph.

The tornado descended a steep bluff and crossed a narrow section

of Cedar Creek Lake, snapping and uprooting numerous soft and hardwood

trees. The tornado likely reached its greatest width at around 100 yards.

On the opposite side of the lake, a covered boat slip was completely

destroyed. Numerous trees and uprooted and snapped off and the siding

and roof of three single family homes. The tornado weakened as it

crossed Hwy 41. It knocked over another grove of cedars and caused very

minor EF-0 damage to the siding of a house. The tornado lifted in the

a heavily forested area along the far eastern edge of Cedar Creek Lake.

.Cedar Creek Lake EF-1 Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.21 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/20/2018

Start Time: 05:10 PM CDT

Start Location: 8 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.5107 / -87.8727

End Date: 03/20/2018

End Time: 05:16 PM CDT

End Location: 7 W Russellville / Franklin County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.5092 / -87.8516

...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Russellville Tornado

...National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado in

the City of Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama...

A tornado touched down in the Reedtown section of Russellville with

EF-0 intensity, containing winds of 65-70 mph. The tornado caused minor

roof and siding damage to a few single family homes. The tornado

strengthened quickly to low-end EF-1 as it knocked the chimney of a

house and caused more extensive damage to the siding and metal roof

of another.

The tornado likely reached maximum intensify and width as it crossed

Hwy 43 on the south side of Russellville. Here, the tornado was around

200 yards wide, with winds of 90 mph. A Waffle House restaurant had

damage to its sign and roof. A warehouse and apartment complex also

sustained some minor structural damage. The tornado then moved through a

residential section of southeast Russellville, causing significant damage

to a grove of pine and cedar trees and completely destroyed a small barn.

However, only minor damage occurred at any of the one to two story homes,

placing winds in the 80-90 mph range. The tornado then weakened further

as it approached Hwy 42 east of Russellville and lifted near Sloss Lake

Park.

.Russellville Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.05 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/20/2018

Start Time: 05:21 PM CDT

Start Location: 1 WSW Russellville / Franklin County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4988 / -87.7476

End Date: 03/20/2018

End Time: 05:30 PM CDT

End Location: 1 SE Russellville / Franklin County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.4929 / -87.7129

...NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event--Update #3...

...EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Limestone County...

.Elkmont-Ardmore Tornado...

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length /statute/: 23.54 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:08 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 SW Lester / Limestone County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.9572 / -87.2049

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 06:46 PM CDT

End Location: 3 ESE Ardmore / Limestone County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.9589 / -86.7922

Summary: The tornado initially touched down just east of the

Lauderdale-Limestone county line near the intersection of Union

Hill Road and Shelton Road. Nearly all of the damage in northwest

Limestone County consisted of snapped or uprooted trees, in a

swath extending across Salem Minor Hill Road, Leggtown Road, and

the Elk River. Significant tree damage was noted along Alabama

Highway 127 and Veto Road north of Elkmont, where likely hundreds

of trees were snapped or uprooted. It was in this area where the

tornado reached its maximum path width of 350 yards.

The tornado continued east-northeast, narrowly missing the Saturn

I rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center on Interstate 65.

Tree damage continued on Hardiman Lane east of I-65, but roof

damage also occurred to single-family homes. Similar damage was

observed on Puckett Lane and Oak Grove Road.

There is evidence (both from radar and ground surveys) to suggest

that the tornado had multiple vortices between Oak Grove Road and

Valley Drive, as there are two distinct damage paths in this

area. Again, much of the damage was to trees and roofs of single-

family and manufactured homes, as well as small sheds and barns.

The most severe damage by far occurred along Alabama Highway 251

and Gatlin Road, where one or two houses had their roofs and

roofing structures almost completely torn off, and several more

had most of their shingles torn off. Fortunately the residents

had taken shelter in a nearby basement and none were injured.

The tornado weakened quickly, snapping and uprooting trees as it

moved across Mitchell Loop, Old Schoolhouse Road, and Alabama

Highway 53. No evidence of damage was found east of Highway 53.

Damage in Madison County is associated with a separate tornado

that will be summarized in another statement.

...NWS Damage Survey For 3/19/18 Tornado Event--Update #4...

...Tornado confirmed near Hazel Green Alabama...

.Hazel Green Area Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.77 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:59 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 WNW Hazel Green / Madison County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.966 / -86.633

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 07:04 PM CDT

End Location: 3 N Hazel Green / Madison County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.9682 / -86.5666

Summary: The tornado began near the intersection of Bobo Section

Road and Delynn Drive west of Hazel Green, where multiple trees

were uprooted, some of which fell onto nearby homes. Damage

continued eastward along Bobo Section Road, with multiple trees

snapped and uprooted, and a few sheds or farm outbuildings heavily

damaged. Minor tree and roof damage was observed along Frank

Patterson Road, although it is likely that this damage was

associated with the rear-flank downdraft of the storm.

The most notable damage occurred once the tornado reached Highway

231, where the tornado hit a building supply yard and nearby

houses. Almost a quarter of the shingles were removed from a

single family home and a nearby tree was twisted apart. At the

building supply store, metal roofing and siding covering the

supplies were completely removed and the underlying wooden support

structure broken. The metal roofing was strewn across the street

and into a field. Security video footage confirms the presence of

a circulation but the tornado appears to have been rain-wrapped.

The tornado caused further shingle damage and snapped more trees

across the highway near Walls Road and Leigh Ann Road, but the

damage appears to diminish quickly beyond this point.

...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Tornado Event...

...EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Southern Marshall County...

.Horton Tornado

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 112 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.76 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 690 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/18/2018

Start Time: 07:26 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 NNE Douglas / Marshall County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.2216 / -86.2939

End Date: 03/18/2018

End Time: 07:41 PM CDT

End Location: 3 SSW Albertville / Marshall County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.2271 / -86.2286

Summary:

The Horton Tornado in Southern Marshall County was associated with

the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from

the AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team, consisting of

NWS Huntsville and Marshall County EMA, noted the beginning of the damage

west of Old Oneota Rd and Dixie Dale Rd. Numerous trees were either

snapped or uprooted along and adjacent to Old Oneota Rd, indicative

of 90 mph. More significant damage was noted on the west side of Ole

Oneota Rd were two chicken houses and a barn were destroyed.

The team determined winds to be 112 mph, or a low-end EF-2. The second

set of chicken houses destroyed occured near Oneota Cutoff Rd, however

these were not as heavily as damaged. As the tornado tracked due east toward

Hwy 75 , he most prevelant damage was snapped or uprooted trees. On the west

side of Hwy 75, damage was noted to a weak farm building. Damage was not observed

on the east side of the Hwy or at Albertville Regional Airport. However,

numerous snapped or uprooted trees were observed along White Oak Road and

east toward Whitesville Rd. Structure damage was recorded on Whitesville Rd

to a third set of chicken houses, but the damage was downgraded due to the fact

the doors were open. The tornado was estimated to lift just east of Whitesville

Rd before Walnut St.

...NWS Damage Survey For 03/19/2018 Massey Tornado Event...

...EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Southern Morgan County...

.Massey Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length /statute/: 10.34 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 550 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 03/19/2018

Start Time: 06:29 PM CDT

Start Location: 7 SW Hartselle / Morgan County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.3675 / -87.0404

End Date: 03/19/2018

End Time: 06:48 PM CDT

End Location: 5 SSE Falkville / Morgan County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.31 / -86.8768

Summary:

The Massey Tornado in Southern Morgan County was associated with

the long lived parent supercell that migrated eastward from the

AL/MS state line. The damage assessment team consisting of NWS

Huntsville and Morgan County EMA concluded that the impacts in

Southern Morgan County were consistent with an EF-1 tornado.

Widespread tree damage (snapped and uprooted) was observed across

the path as the tornado and parent supercell dove southeast from

near the CR55/Summerford Rd area to Wilhite Rd (east of I 65 on

the the Cullman/Morgan Co border). Only structure damage to note

was a couple small farm structures and sheds that were heavily

damage or destroyed adjacent to Evergreen Rd, consistent with

EF-1 damage. Damage indicators became more widely scattered as it

approached I-65, but several trees were observed damaged along

Wilhite Rd. The tornado was estimated to lift near the

Morgan/Cullman County line.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph

EF5...Violent...>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.