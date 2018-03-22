Store offering reward for finding bed store burglar

The manager of a mattress store in Hampton Cove is hoping someone will recognize a man who broke into her store over the weekend and stole cash.

Bedzzz Express district manager Jackie Cox said the man entered her Hampton Cove store just before 9 p.m. Saturday night and stole petty cash.

Video from the store shows a man going from mattress to mattress in the store, looking underneath them before running out. Cox said the man is wearing a work shirt with reflective strips on it, and he has a lot of keys that can be heard jingling as he runs out. She believes the man used a skeleton key because there was no forced entry into the store.

"No average person walks around with 25-30 keys dangling from their hip," she said.

According to Cox, the man got away with about $100 in petty cash that was stuffed under a mattress. The store was hit in a similar crime on Jan. 27, but Cox said the video auto-deleted from the store's system before they realized the break-in happened.

Cox said she has bigger concerns than the money.

"It's the idea of knowing he has the freedom to come and go in that store anytime he wants to," she said.

The store has filed police reports with the Huntsville Police Department, Cox said, but she hasn't heard anything back yet. She said she hopes releasing the video will help identify the burglar, and she's offering a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the man's identity can call Bedzzz Express at 256-885-4400.