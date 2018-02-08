Stopping the spread of flu in schools

There are 37 schools in the Huntsville City School system, and all of them are undergoing the same cleaning regiment this flu season.

Scroll for more content...



However, this year, Huntsville City Schools is using a piece of equipment they have never had before.

Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 that the Victory Hand Sprayer is making all the difference this flu season.

The school system purchased the sprayers just before Christmas.

"It spreads, and it kills a lot of the germs we do have," Huntsville City Schools facilities coordinator Edward Smith said.

Smith said the sprayer is also child-friendly.

"We can do it during the day, we can do it during the night. The product that we use has a zero health rating, so therefore it's not an irritant. It doesn't have any issues with inhalation," Smith said.

In an effort to keep the school flu free, Huntsville City School employees told WAAY 31 they sometimes have to send kids home.

"Even if they don't have a fever but they're exhibiting other flu symptoms, we're notifying parents and letting them know," Huntsville City Schools health services coordinator Andrea Penn said.

Teachers are also trained to see the signs of a sick kid as soon as the child walks in the room.

"Sometimes with the little ones they don't know how to express that they don't feel well, so we can kind of tell if their head is down or just the look in their eyes," kindergarten teacher Marybeth Calhoun said.

The flu bug is creeping into classrooms across the Tennessee Valley, and Calhoun says her kids are beginning to notice.

"It seems like they're quicker to know, you know, cough in your elbow, wash your hands, that kind of thing," Calhoun said.

Teachers throughout Huntsville City Schools are encouraging students to wash their hands as often as possible.