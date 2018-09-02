Staying Hot And Muggy For Labor Day

For the rest of Sunday, we will see plenty of heat and humidity across the Valley. Many areas by noon were already seeing Heat Index temperatures in the mid 90s.

Labor Day will be more of the same where just a spotty shower can't be ruled out. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. Be sure to stay safe! This should be common sense but keep drinking plenty of water. If you are going to be boating, fishing or just staying outside for long periods of time. Don't be guzzling the alcohol. It will just compound on what the heat is already doing to your body.

The rest of the work week will be fairly dry minus the pop-up afternoon shower or storm.