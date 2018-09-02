Clear
Staying Hot And Muggy For Labor Day

There will be ample sunshine and hot temperatures for Labor Day. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

For the rest of Sunday, we will see plenty of heat and humidity across the Valley. Many areas by noon were already seeing Heat Index temperatures in the mid 90s. 

Labor Day will be more of the same where just a spotty shower can't be ruled out. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. Be sure to stay safe! This should be common sense but keep drinking plenty of water. If you are going to be boating, fishing or just staying outside for long periods of time. Don't be guzzling the alcohol. It will just compound on what the heat is already doing to your body. 

The rest of the work week will be fairly dry minus the pop-up afternoon shower or storm. 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
