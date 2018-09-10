Staying Cool For Tuesday While Keeping An Eye On Florence

We had plenty of much needed rain the last 24 hours but now we are seeing the drier air move into the Valley. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy!
Rain chances won't be anything more than 10% for the Valley Tuesday and it would be for a spotty shower at best.
As we continue to track Flornece in the Atlantic we keep looking for any potential impacts to the Valley. As of right now, I'm happy to say we won't see much of any impact from Florence. What we will see is an indirect impact as Florence stays to our northeast that will keep the Valley in a drier flow. So rain chances really go down into the weekend but temperatures do go back into the low 90s.
